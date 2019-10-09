Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St Hugh's R.C. Church
21 East 9th Street
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Corry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Corry


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Corry Notice
CORRY - Michael A "Tony" of Huntington Station passed peacefully at home on Monday October 7th, originally of Co. Galway Ireland. Beloved Husband of Mary Ellen. Devoted Father of Sean (Cathy), Kevin (Jena) and Jennifer. Loving Grandfather of 8 and Great Grandfather of 5. Adored Brother of The late Maureen & (Hugh) Carley, Bridget (the late Richard) Herold, Kitty (Vincent) Annunziata, Patrick (the late Mary) Corry, Theresa (the late Donald) Hunt, Angela (Robert) Matus, Rose (Robert) Costine, the late Anne Corry & Joe (Margaret) Corry. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm M.A.Connell Funeral Home 934 New York Ave, Huntington Station NY 11746. Mass St Hugh's R.C. Church 9:30am Thursday Oct. 10th. Burial St. Patricks Cemetery, Huntington, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now