CORRY - Michael A "Tony" of Huntington Station passed peacefully at home on Monday October 7th, originally of Co. Galway Ireland. Beloved Husband of Mary Ellen. Devoted Father of Sean (Cathy), Kevin (Jena) and Jennifer. Loving Grandfather of 8 and Great Grandfather of 5. Adored Brother of The late Maureen & (Hugh) Carley, Bridget (the late Richard) Herold, Kitty (Vincent) Annunziata, Patrick (the late Mary) Corry, Theresa (the late Donald) Hunt, Angela (Robert) Matus, Rose (Robert) Costine, the late Anne Corry & Joe (Margaret) Corry. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm M.A.Connell Funeral Home 934 New York Ave, Huntington Station NY 11746. Mass St Hugh's R.C. Church 9:30am Thursday Oct. 10th. Burial St. Patricks Cemetery, Huntington, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2019