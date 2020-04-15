|
WROTNIAK - Michael A. Jr., of Glen Cove, NY passed away peacefully on Monday April 13, 2020 after a brief battle with Coronavirus at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Wrubleski Wrotniak, as well as two children, Helene Suozzi (Tom) and Michael J. Wrotniak (Tricia), and six grandchildren: Michael (Jacqueline), William and Mary Wrotniak, and Caroline, Joseph, and Michael Suozzi and his devoted sister-in-law Irene Wrubleski. Michael was born in 1928 as the youngest of seven children to Teofilia and Michael Wrotniak, Sr. of Niagara Falls NY. Michael graduated from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts in 1950. Michael served in the United States Army, Counter Intelligence Corps. from 19501952 during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the army, Michael joined the Great Lakes Carbon Corporation in Niagara Falls and moved to New York City. An extensive traveler, he set up business units in Argentina and India which are still in operation today. Michael retired in 1985 as the Senior Vice President of Great Lakes and President of Great Lakes International. Michael and Carol's faith was at the center of their lives. The family will hold a private internment and when conditions permit, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church in Glen Cove. At Michael's request and for those inclined, please make a donation in memory of Michael A. Wrotniak Jr. to: Covenant House Att: Sandra Latchman, 5 Penn Plaza New York, New York 10001. Georgetown University Washington, DC georgetown.edu Giving tab Georgetown Fund.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020