CAULFIELD - Michael Allan, age 68, passed away on Friday April 5, in New York. Mike was loved, admired and respected by so many. His engaging and caring manner, his wit and gift of conversation made him a cherished friend to all who knew him. Mike grew up in Bethpage NY, graduating from Bethpage High School's class of 1968. Michael loved his home community of Bethpage, where he and his wife Irene (Keckeisen) Caulfield raised their sons Michael and Ryan, and began their many traditions, among them their famous Fourth of July party happily attended by family, friends and colleagues. The family was deeply rooted in the family atmosphere of that community. Mike served in the Nassau County Police Department's auto theft division and served as President of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigations (IAATI), and in the Bethpage PAL. Upon retiring from the Police Department, Mike became co-owner of Long Island Athletics. He and Irene made another home in Southampton NY, later leaving Bethpage; and then later in Naples, FL where they built more memories and added to their vast community of loving friends. Mike is survived by his wife, Irene and son Michael, his brothers Tom (Becky) and Bill (Nancy), his grandchildren Christian and Caitlin, and many nieces and nephews. Mike is predeceased by his parents, his father-in-law, and his son Ryan who passed away suddenly in 2000 from complications of lupus. Mike taught us many lessons. He was a larger than life figure who offered wisdom and guidance. He was admired and respected by all. His life by example inspires us to be our very best self and makes a lasting impact across generations. Family was everything to Mike, and his family included many loving and caring friends across many communities, and over time. The family will host Visiting Hours on Tuesday, April 9, from 3:00 8:00 pm at the Brockett Funeral Home, 203 Hampton Road in Southampton NY. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:30 am at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, at 168 Hill Street, in Southampton. Burial will follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, on Old Country Road in Westbury, NY. For those wishing to honor Mike's life and legacy, donations in his memory may be made to The Lupus Alliance of Long Island/Queens at https://lupusliqueens.org/about-us/ or sent to: 3366 Park Avenue, Suite 212, Wantagh, N.Y. 11793 Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary