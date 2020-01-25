|
AMBROSIO - Michael J. of East Meadow, NY on January 22, 2020, at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving son of Theresa & the late Michael C. Dedicated Ex-Captain of the East Meadow Fire Dept Engine 1. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the East Meadow Fire Dept. (516) 542-0587. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020