Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
AMBROSIO - Michael J. of East Meadow, NY on January 22, 2020, at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving son of Theresa & the late Michael C. Dedicated Ex-Captain of the East Meadow Fire Dept Engine 1. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the East Meadow Fire Dept. (516) 542-0587. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020
