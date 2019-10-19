|
|
BARRASSO - Michael, 56, of Bayport, NY, formerly of Islip Terrace, NY passed away too soon on October 16, 2019. Michael was a partner at Barrasso & Sons, a six-time Ironman Finisher, an avid sportsman, in addition to being a devoted husband to Ruth and proud father to David, Juliana and Madeline. Cherished son of Isabel Barrasso, Anthony and Carolyn Barrasso, loved brother and brother-in-law to Donna (Barrasso) and Joe Longo, Marissa (Barrasso) and Terrance Geoghan, Lee and Lynn (Zemlin) Trimble, Tammy (Trimble) and Edward McEntee. Adored uncle to Amy (Longo) and Mike Sweeney, Alex Longo, Ed McEntee, Bryna McEntee, Mackenzie Geoghan. Michael was dearly loved by many because his generosity and charisma were freely shared with his employees, customers and friends. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the Southern State Parkway, Exit 45W.) Visiting Monday, October 21 at 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at Presbyterian Church of Islip, 340 Main St, Islip, NY. The family suggests donations be made in Michael's loving memory to Autism Communities, 724 Long Island Ave, Deer Park, NY 11729. www.chapey.com
Published in Newsday from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019