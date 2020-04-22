|
BENEVENTO - Michael L. Jr., With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved son, Michael ("Benny"), age 42, who passed away April 19th of organ failure. Cherished Son of Mike & Esther. Loving Brother of Amy Nizza (Brian), and Jenny Mikkelson (Eric). Nephew of Alfred, Glenn & Ann Boasi and Uncle of Angelina & Elio Nizza. He was a devoted and loving best friend to Chris & Lindsey Dromm, Joyce Ramirez, & Joe DeSanno. Michael graduated from the CIA in Hyde Park in 2003. He was an accomplished chef who worked at the Greenbriar in W. VA. & Mid- Ocean Club in Bermuda, among other restaurants. Michael was a giving and compassionate soul who loved his many friends and cousins and culinary family. Rest in peace my sweet loving son. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a or to your local PBA. All current services are private. (nolanfh.com)
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020