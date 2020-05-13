|
|
FINNEGAN - Michael Bernard (Bernie) of Greensboro, NC, formerly Wantagh NY, passed away May 6th following a short illness. He was 89. Beloved husband of Ann, also of Greensboro. Beloved father to Stephanie (Deanna) and loving grandfather to Danielle. Also survived by his sisters Sally Cavanagh and Margaret Ferrick, and by many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will not be held at this time. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Hospice of the Piedmont 1801 Westchester Drive High Point, NC 27262
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020