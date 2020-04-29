|
|
BRODERICK - Michael, 79, passed away on April 26th, after a long battle with Cancer. Born on June 23rd, 1940 in Queens, he loved everything about growing up in New York. "Mikey" or "Big Mike" met his wife of 53 years, Joyce Broderick, and enjoyed his four kids, Maureen, Michael, Kevin and Kerry. He was a proud retiree from the United States Coast Guard, of 25 years. After retiring as a Foreman for the NYC Sanitation and St. John's University, he enjoyed going to the gym, talking with friends and being active. He loved to socialize and share all his stories with who ever he met. Michael leaves behind his wife Joyce, children Maureen (Haney), Michael, Kevin and Kerry (Chiara), her husband Matt & granddaughters Norah, Brenna and Ella, who he loved dearly. Also, he is survived by his brother, John, who will miss him dearly. His family will hold a memorial to celebrate his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Memorial Sloan Kettering, whose doctors and nurses treated him with great care. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020