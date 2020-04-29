Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Broderick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Broderick


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Broderick Notice
BRODERICK - Michael, 79, passed away on April 26th, after a long battle with Cancer. Born on June 23rd, 1940 in Queens, he loved everything about growing up in New York. "Mikey" or "Big Mike" met his wife of 53 years, Joyce Broderick, and enjoyed his four kids, Maureen, Michael, Kevin and Kerry. He was a proud retiree from the United States Coast Guard, of 25 years. After retiring as a Foreman for the NYC Sanitation and St. John's University, he enjoyed going to the gym, talking with friends and being active. He loved to socialize and share all his stories with who ever he met. Michael leaves behind his wife Joyce, children Maureen (Haney), Michael, Kevin and Kerry (Chiara), her husband Matt & granddaughters Norah, Brenna and Ella, who he loved dearly. Also, he is survived by his brother, John, who will miss him dearly. His family will hold a memorial to celebrate his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Memorial Sloan Kettering, whose doctors and nurses treated him with great care. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now