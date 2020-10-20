1/
Michael Bruntvedt
BRUNTVEDT - Michael A. of N. Bellmore, NY on October 19, 2020, at the age of 40. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Palazzo). Loving father of Michael John and Christopher Anthony. Devoted son of Mal and Lucille. Adored brother of Deanna Mignella (Anthony) and Jenna Post (Ted). Cherished son-in-law of Giovanni and Lidia and brother-in-law of Dominic (Heather) and Giovanni (Lauren). Family will receive friends Wednesday, 6-9 pm, and Thursday, 2- 4pm and 7-9pm at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PWKY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10am at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bellmore, NY. Cremation private. osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Memories & Condolences

