Michael Burke

BURKE - Michael J. of Holtsville, NY on July 21, 2020, at the age of 58. Loving son of Michael and the late Joan. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Cherished father of Keith, Lisa, and Maria. Cher- ished grandfather of Makayla, Nicholas, and T.J. Adored brother of John, Terry Struss (Joe), Anthony (Suzann), and Tara Toye (John). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Home 62 Carleton Avenue (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Religious Service will be held at 7:30 pm in the funeral home. Cremation Private. www.osheafuneral.com