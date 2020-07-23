1/
Michael Burke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURKE - Michael J. of Holtsville, NY on July 21, 2020, at the age of 58. Loving son of Michael and the late Joan. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Cherished father of Keith, Lisa, and Maria. Cher- ished grandfather of Makayla, Nicholas, and T.J. Adored brother of John, Terry Struss (Joe), Anthony (Suzann), and Tara Toye (John). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Home 62 Carleton Avenue (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Religious Service will be held at 7:30 pm in the funeral home. Cremation Private. www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
07:30 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Leschik
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved