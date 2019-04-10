|
|
BRERETON - Michael C. of Smithtown, NY passed peacefully April 9, 2019. Beloved Husband of Lynn K. Brereton. Loving Father of Thomas (Danielle) Brereton & Tara (Noel) Darvassy. Cherished Pop-Pop of Shaun, Ava, Riley, and Dean. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 am at St. Brigid's R.C. Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019