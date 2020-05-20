Home

Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Michael C. Kennedy Notice
KENNEDY - Michael C., age 57, of Bayville, NY. Unexpectedly on May 17, 2020, doing what he loved - clamming in the waters off Bayville Shores. Beloved son of John Kennedy (Carol) and Barbara Baker. Dear brother of John (Terry), Todd (Jenny), Jennifer Evers (Jonathan) and Andrea Lee (Brian). Loving uncle of Jessica Tucker (Reggie), Lauren Brooks (Matt), Erin Amato (Adam), Colin, Brianna Evers and Kelsey Evers. Mike was known for his cooking, thoughtful- ness, big heart and was a gentle giant. Mike loved history so much that he traveled to many civil war sites over the years. Family and friends meant the world to Mike. His laughter and smile will be etched in the memory of all who loved him. Contributions in his memory may be made to North Oyster Bay Baymen's Association, 384B Bayville Ave., Bayville, NY, 11709. In light of the current circumstances, the immediate Funeral Services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
