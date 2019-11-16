Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
St. Martin of Tours Church
40 Seaman Ave.
Bethpage, NY
Michael "Mick" Cantwell

Michael "Mick" Cantwell Notice
CANTWELL - (Mick) of Bethpage, formerly of Plain-view, passed peacefully with family on November 13, 2019. Born in County Tipperary, Ireland, emigrated to the U.S. where he met and married the love of his life in 1960. Devoted husband to wife Ethna, loving father to Carol (Jeffery) Schwager, Kevin (Linda) and Michael (Josephine). Loving grandfather to Matthew, Courtney, Scott, Kyle, Aiden & Brendan. Loving brother of James and the late Anthony, Thomas, Sadie (Butler) and Annie (Everard). Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Member of the Irish American Society and the Knights of Columbus. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, November 19, 2:00-4:30 pm and 7:00-9:30 pm at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Rd. Bethpage, NY 11714. Funeral Mass Wednesday, November 20 at St. Martin of Tours Church, 40 Seaman Ave. Bethpage, NY 11714. Interment to follow at Cemetery of Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Rd., Westbury, NY 11590. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepard Hospice-Rockville Centre at https://goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org/memorial-and-tribute-donations-good-shepherd-hospice. The family would like to thank the staff at NYU Winthrop Hospital and Good Shepard Hospice -Rockville Centre for their outstanding care and compassion provided for Michael. www.CHAPEYFAMILY.com
Published in Newsday from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
