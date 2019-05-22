|
|
CAPUTO - Michael A. of East Meadow, NY on May 20, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Arline "Anna." Devoted father of Maureen Eagan, Michael (Linda), John (Kathy), and Ann Mero (Joseph). Cherished grandfather of Michael (Chrissy), Melissa (Bryan), Samantha (Cody), T.J., Holly, Ryan, Jennifer, and great-grandfather of Christian, and Michael, Jr. Adored by his 3 predeceased siblings Mary, Don, and Larry. Dedicated FDNY Chief for over 37 years in the 37th Battalion. Proud US Army WWII Veteran. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10:15 am, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in N. Merrick, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019