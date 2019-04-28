|
CHUGKOWSKI - Michael of Massapequa on April 26, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Peggy. Loving father of Michelle Goodger (Scott), June Peterson, Michael (Bea), and the late Joyce Groeger and the late John. Cherished grandpa of ten grandchildren. Retired Engineer for Peninsula Hospital Center in Far Rockaway, NY. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.), Massapequa Park Tuesday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church. Cremation will be private. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019