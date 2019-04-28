Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Chugkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Chugkowski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael Chugkowski Notice
CHUGKOWSKI - Michael of Massapequa on April 26, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Peggy. Loving father of Michelle Goodger (Scott), June Peterson, Michael (Bea), and the late Joyce Groeger and the late John. Cherished grandpa of ten grandchildren. Retired Engineer for Peninsula Hospital Center in Far Rockaway, NY. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.), Massapequa Park Tuesday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church. Cremation will be private. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now