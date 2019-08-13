|
COLLINS - Michael suddenly on August 10th. Beloved husband of Stacy(nee Manuel). Devoted father of Ava, the late (Guilia, Chiara, Michael Jr. & Roberto), Max and Sofi. Loving son of Yolanda and the late Thomas. Cherished brother of Thomas, Evelyn, William, Patricia and Jerome. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. 42 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY. Visitation Wed & Thur 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Fri 10:30 AM at St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019