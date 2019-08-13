Home

Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin Square
42 New Hyde Park Road
Franklin Square, NY 11010
(516) 775-9491
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin Square
42 New Hyde Park Road
Franklin Square, NY 11010
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin Square
42 New Hyde Park Road
Franklin Square, NY 11010
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin Square
42 New Hyde Park Road
Franklin Square, NY 11010
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin Square
42 New Hyde Park Road
Franklin Square, NY 11010
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church
COLLINS - Michael suddenly on August 10th. Beloved husband of Stacy(nee Manuel). Devoted father of Ava, the late (Guilia, Chiara, Michael Jr. & Roberto), Max and Sofi. Loving son of Yolanda and the late Thomas. Cherished brother of Thomas, Evelyn, William, Patricia and Jerome. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. 42 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY. Visitation Wed & Thur 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Fri 10:30 AM at St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019
