Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Michael Croan Notice
CROAN - Michael, 78, lifelong Bethpage resident on December 11, 2019. 60-year active member and Ex-Chief of the Bethpage Fire Department. Proud Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of 55 years to Betty. Loving dad of Laura Hennett (Bill), Michael (Traci), Carol McGrorty (John) and Lisa Croan. Cherished Pop-Pop of Thomas, Elizabeth, Sean, Emily, Ashlynn and Matthew. Dear brother of Peter "Jerry" and brother-in-law to Carolyn Bernhard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive visitors Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment with military honors following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Michael's memory to Hope & Heroes; hopeandheroes.org or Last Hope Animal Rescue; lasthopeanimalrescue.org.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019
