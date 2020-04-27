Home

Crowley - Michael. It is with great sadness that the Crowley family announces his passing on April 23, 2020. He is survived by Joan Crowley and their beloved children, Michael James, Maura M. Young nee Crowley (Simon), Sean (Eva), Matthew (Marcela) and Adam (Mary Beth) and his be- loved grandchildren Katherine, Morgan, Joseph, Bethany, Matthew, Benjamin, Ana, Bridget, Colin, Liam, Madelyn and Quinn. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020
