|
|
HERRON - Michael D., of Mineola, on September 24, 2019. Devoted son of the late Francis R. Herron, Sr. and Rosemary (nee Karg). Beloved brother of the late Francis R. Herron, Jr. Survived by many loving Karg and Herron cousins and dear friends. The family will receive friends today, Friday September 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Dalton. Funeral Home 412 Willis Ave. Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday September 28, 2019 at 9:45 AM at St. Aidan RC Church, Williston Park. There will be a private cremation followed by interment in the family plot in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 27, 2019