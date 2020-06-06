WHALEN - Rev. Michael Dennis, C.M. Father Whalen died on June 2, 2020 after a strong battle with lung cancer at the age of 65. Born and raised in Philadelphia. Beloved son of the late John and Doris (nee Heffner). Loving brother of John, Linda Sutton and Doris Caruso. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. He entered the Novitiate July 16, 1976. Father Whalen earned his B.A. in English from Niagara University in 1978, his M. Div. from Mary Immaculate Seminary in 1982 & ordained as a Catholic priest May 28, 1983. Father Whalen first taught at Archbishop Wood HS. Subsequently, he received an S.T.D. from Catholic University of America. He then served on the faculty at Christ the King Seminary, LaSalle University and St. John's University where for two terms, he served as chair of the Theology & Religious Studies Department. . A private funeral Eucharist was celebrated in the Murray House Chapel at St. John's University and he was interned at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Princeton NJ.







