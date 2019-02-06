Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence R.C. Church
Sayville, NY
Michael DeVito

Michael DeVito Notice
DEVITO - Michael F. of Sayville, LI, February 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa. Devoted father of Michael (Carol) DeVito, Robert (Bonnie) DeVito, Marie (Michael) Sullivan, and Theresa (Craig) Flynn. Cherished grandfather of thirteen. Loved great-grandfather of five. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1/2 mile east of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville, LI. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019
