DIAMOND - Michael F. 61 passed away in Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Brightwaters, NY. Loving father to Michael Sean. Devoted son of Mary and the late Frank, brother of Catherine Clock (Jimmy), Anne Trotta (Jimmy), and Gerry Diamond (Susan). Mike was a graduate of Bay Shore High School class of 1976. He was a long-time employee of Entenmann's Bakery. He played football and hockey and loved his New York Yankees! Born in Tipperary, Ireland, Mike enjoyed fishing and loved being peaceful by the ocean. Mike was also one heck-of-a Santa Claus! He will be missed.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020