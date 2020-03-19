Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807

Michael E. Puetzer

Michael E. Puetzer Notice
PUETZER - Michael E. of Glen Cove, NY on March 16, 2020. Beloved son of Mark Puetzer and Christina Erman. Loving brother of John, Julia; step-brother of Brandon Erman. Cherished grandson of Barbara and Eric Puetzer; Michael and Janet Straddeck and Erika Straddeck. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Sun. 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass (for immediate family only please) Monday. 10am at St. Patrick's Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence www.licadd.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2020
