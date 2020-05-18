Home

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home
336 Marcy Ave
Riverhead, NY 11901
(631) 727-3388
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:30 AM
McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home
336 Marcy Ave
Riverhead, NY 11901
Michael Edward Curley

Michael Edward Curley Notice
CURLEY - Michael Edward, 71 of Riverhead on May 15th. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee LaMattina). Loving father of Shannon and Christopher. 911 First Responder - Engine 204 in Brooklyn. Proud 82nd Airborne Army Veteran. Drive by visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead, NY. (www.mchfuneralhome.com) Procession to Calverton National Cemetery to commence at conclusion of drive-by visitation.
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2020
