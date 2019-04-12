|
FITZPATRICK - Michael F., 89 of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Brooklyn, NY. Proud Lieutenant of the U.S. Marine Corps. Accomplished Artist and Sculptor. A great Patriot. He could fix and build anything. Successful Insurance Agent. Devoted husband of Mary. Loving father of Michael (Lynn), Pat-ricia Schramm (Henry), John (Erin), Joseph and Barbara McLurkin. Grandfather of Larissa, Kylen, Olivia Kurt, Michael, Nolan, Isabel, Erin, Emma and John. Great grand-father of Maeve, Everett, Keira and Patrick. Visitation Monday 2-5 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Memorial Mass Tuesday, 9:45am at St. Kilian R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019