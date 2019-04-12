Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian R.C. Church
Interment
Following Services
Long Island National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael F. Fitzpatrick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael F. Fitzpatrick Notice
FITZPATRICK - Michael F., 89 of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Brooklyn, NY. Proud Lieutenant of the U.S. Marine Corps. Accomplished Artist and Sculptor. A great Patriot. He could fix and build anything. Successful Insurance Agent. Devoted husband of Mary. Loving father of Michael (Lynn), Pat-ricia Schramm (Henry), John (Erin), Joseph and Barbara McLurkin. Grandfather of Larissa, Kylen, Olivia Kurt, Michael, Nolan, Isabel, Erin, Emma and John. Great grand-father of Maeve, Everett, Keira and Patrick. Visitation Monday 2-5 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Memorial Mass Tuesday, 9:45am at St. Kilian R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now