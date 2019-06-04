Home

Michael F. Nash Notice
NASH- Michael F., 78, formerly of Oakdale, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Williamsport, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan R. Nash and his brother James Nash. He was born July 4, 1940, in Katonah, NY. Michael received his bachelor's degree in agriculture from the University of Rhode Island. He was an insurance executive and a proud member of the Lions club for more than 30 years. Surviving are his sons, Kevin G. Nash (Tara), of Williamsport, and Michael F. Nash Jr., of Bay Shore, NY, a granddaughter, Livia M. Nash, a brother, John Nash (Midge), of MA, and a sister Barbara Hudgins, of VA. A memorial service to honor the life of Michael will be held 1 p.m. Wed., June 5 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to your local Lion's club.
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019
