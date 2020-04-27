Home

PERROTTA - Michael F., 70, of Northport, died April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (Kern) Perrotta. Loving father to Melissa (Peter) Marinelli and Michael (Erin) Perrotta. Silliest Poppa to Julia, Kendall, Peyton, Ryan and Cameron Grace. He was born December 27, 1949 in Brooklyn to Frank and Helen (Norton) Perrotta. Leaves behind brother Thomas Perrotta and sister Ann (John) Berkman. Predeceased by sister Kathleen (Richard) Segerdahl. Michael was a lifelong Yankees and Jets fan, dedicated fisherman, avid gardener and accomplished attorney. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020
