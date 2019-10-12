|
RAIMO - Michael F ., age 60, of Sayville on October 10, 2019. Lieutenant in the NYPD. Beloved husband of Lynn. Loving father of Jimmy and the late Billy. Cherished brother of Maryann (Jim) Rosmond, Rob (John) Raimo and Lisa Raimo. Loving son of the late Frank and Lucy Raimo. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 683 Montauk Hwy. Bayport, NY 11705 Sunday 7-9:30 p.m. and Monday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 11:30 am at St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church in Sayville. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 75 Davids Drive Hauppauge, NY 11788.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 12, 2019