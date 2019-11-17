|
FAHEY - Michael J. Sr. of Albertson NY on November 11, 2019 at home. 65 year member of the Albertson Fire Company. Beloved husband of the late Bertha. Devoted father of Jane Fahey-McGee, Patricia Keller, Mary Andreana, Michael Jr., and Kathleen Eder. Loving grandfather to John, Brian, Robert & Jeanette McGee, Cassandra Troup, Nichole Mathias, David & Steven Andreana, and Jessica Eder. Great-grandfather to Gabrielle & Vincent Mathias, Grant & Chelsea Troup, and Everly McGee. Loving brother of the late Thomas "Buddy", Anna "Theresa", Patrick & Margaret "Peggy". Cherished brother-in-law of Nancy Fahey and the late Ruth Fahey & Gerard Egger. Also survived by many dear nieces & nephews. Visiting will be held at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY, Tuesday & Wednesday, November 19 & 20, 2-4 & 7-9PM. Firematic Services will be Wednesday 8PM. Funeral Mass Thursday, November 21, 11:15AM at St. Aidan's RC Church, Williston Park. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nassau County Junior Firefighter Assoc. PO Box 113, East Norwich, NY 11732.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 17, 2019