FIORE - Michael J., 73, of NY and FL on March 25, 2019. A loving Father, Grandfather, and Brother. Retired NYS Correction Officer & business owner. Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the Navy and loved his country. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cherished Father of Jennifer (Eric) and John (Gia). Adoring Grandpa of Deanna, Alyssa, Sophia and Vanessa. Loving brother of John (Patricia), Theresa (Doug), and James (Sharon). Memorial Visitation Sunday from 4-8 PM and Monday from 4-8 PM with Military Honors Monday 7:30PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY. Memorial Mass Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Frances De Chantal RC Church, Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019