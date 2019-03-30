Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances De Chantal RC Church
Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY
Michael Fiore Notice
FIORE - Michael J., 73, of NY and FL on March 25, 2019. A loving Father, Grandfather, and Brother. Retired NYS Correction Officer & business owner. Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the Navy and loved his country. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cherished Father of Jennifer (Eric) and John (Gia). Adoring Grandpa of Deanna, Alyssa, Sophia and Vanessa. Loving brother of John (Patricia), Theresa (Doug), and James (Sharon). Memorial Visitation Sunday from 4-8 PM and Monday from 4-8 PM with Military Honors Monday 7:30PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY. Memorial Mass Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Frances De Chantal RC Church, Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019
