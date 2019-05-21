|
FRANCISCO - Michael Joseph, of Islip, on May 18, 2019 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Michael (Natalie). Cherished grandfather of Dayna, Ashley, Jason, Alexa and the late Brittany. Beloved brother of the late John (Palma) and loving brother-in-law of William Griffith (Willie). Family will receive friends both Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at Albrecht, Bruno, & O'Shea Funeral Home: 62 Carleton Ave. East Islip, NY (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY). A Prayer Service will be held in the Funeral Home Friday at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019