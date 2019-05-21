Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael FRANCISCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael FRANCISCO

Notice Condolences

Michael FRANCISCO Notice
FRANCISCO - Michael Joseph, of Islip, on May 18, 2019 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Michael (Natalie). Cherished grandfather of Dayna, Ashley, Jason, Alexa and the late Brittany. Beloved brother of the late John (Palma) and loving brother-in-law of William Griffith (Willie). Family will receive friends both Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at Albrecht, Bruno, & O'Shea Funeral Home: 62 Carleton Ave. East Islip, NY (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY). A Prayer Service will be held in the Funeral Home Friday at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Download Now