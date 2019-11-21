Newsday Notices
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Michael Freres Notice
FRERES - Michael J. sadly passed on November 18, 2019. Loving husband of Sheila. Dear father of Donna Lee, Michelle, Michael Jr. James and stepdaughter Donna Rehak. Caring brother in law of Sherry Jane and Ronald Jarvis. Visitation Today 4-8 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave, Huntington Station. Gathering of family and friends Friday 11-12 at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home. Closing Prayer 12:00 P.M. Burial to follow Calveton National Cemetery
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019
