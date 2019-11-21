|
|
FRERES - Michael J. sadly passed on November 18, 2019. Loving husband of Sheila. Dear father of Donna Lee, Michelle, Michael Jr. James and stepdaughter Donna Rehak. Caring brother in law of Sherry Jane and Ronald Jarvis. Visitation Today 4-8 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave, Huntington Station. Gathering of family and friends Friday 11-12 at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home. Closing Prayer 12:00 P.M. Burial to follow Calveton National Cemetery
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019