HEINLEIN - Michael G. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael G. Heinlein (78) of Dix Hills, NY. Born in Brooklyn, NY to parents Anthony and Edith Heinlein, he is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-six years, Gerlinde; children Michael (Debra), Christopher (Colleen), Anthony (Sherry); grand-children Michelle, Carly, Patrick, John, Matthew, Brooke, Anthony; siblings Edith, Elizabeth, Rev. Anthony Heinlein, Anne Marie and Gregory. He was predeceased by his brother John. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 17 at 9:45 am at St. Matthew's R.C. Church in Dix Hills. Friends and family may call on Sunday, August 16 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Commack Abbey Funeral Home, 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store