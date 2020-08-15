1/
Michael G. Heinlein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEINLEIN - Michael G. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael G. Heinlein (78) of Dix Hills, NY. Born in Brooklyn, NY to parents Anthony and Edith Heinlein, he is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-six years, Gerlinde; children Michael (Debra), Christopher (Colleen), Anthony (Sherry); grand-children Michelle, Carly, Patrick, John, Matthew, Brooke, Anthony; siblings Edith, Elizabeth, Rev. Anthony Heinlein, Anne Marie and Gregory. He was predeceased by his brother John. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 17 at 9:45 am at St. Matthew's R.C. Church in Dix Hills. Friends and family may call on Sunday, August 16 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Commack Abbey Funeral Home, 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Matthew's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved