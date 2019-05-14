GALLANDA - Michael 64, of Oakdale, NY suddenly on May 11, 2019. Son of the late Anna and the late Michael Gallanda. Beloved brother to Jeanne Gallanda-Lederer (Thomas), Roxanne Dyer (Dexter), the late Diane Rocher (Les) and Annette Bennett (the late Brian). Dear Uncle of Evan and Caleb. Cherished nephew of Geraldine Svadlenka. Beloved cousin of Susan Coffey and Jean Svadlenka. Michael spent his entire career serving New York State, first in the NYS Hospital System and then in the NYS Court System, retiring as a Senior Court Clerk for New York State in Queens (Criminal Division). Mike loved travel and nature - from traveling to China, Greece, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Costa Rica; to visiting the Central Park Zoo; to fishing trips off the coast of Long Island; and finding great satisfaction and enjoyment in the daily feeding of the local Long Island birds. Reposing Moloney Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge, NY 11788 where a religious service will be held Wednesday and family eulogies to take place Wednesday 8PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 9AM at St. Thomas More RC Church, Hauppauge. Cremation following at Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visitation Wednesday 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00PM. www.moloneyfh.com Contributions may be made to: The Long Island Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Blvd., Stony Brook, NY 11790 or Suffolk County United Veterans, 32 Mill Rd., Yaphank, NY 11980 or Wildlife Conservation Society, Attn: Donations, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460. Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary