|
|
GREECE - Michael (Mike) Norman, 76, Great Neck, New York passed away surrounded by his family Friday, May 24, 2019. He graduated from the Air Force Academy, 1964, and retired, honorably, as a Major after 21 years of service. He went on to become a senior marketing-PR counselor and practitioner with more than 30 years of NY agency experience. Mike was a one-of-a-kind creative genius and true American patriot. He's survived by his wife, Joyce Doman Greece, sister Nancy Cavallaro (Tony), son Marc Greece, daughter Michelle Bahjat, (Sib), and son Nicholas (Caroline), grandchildren Zoe, Forest & Dahlia, his nieces and nephews and a large community of colleagues and friends. Graveside Service: 1PM Tuesday, Mt Pleasant Cemetary, Hawthorne, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019