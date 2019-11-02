|
|
KEIR - Michael H. of St. Petersburg FL. formerly of Massapequa on October 28, 2019. A proud graduate of Massapequa H.S. and Life University Chiropractic School. Beloved son of Robert and Kathleen Keir. Dear brother of Robert W. Keir and his wife Dianna. Cherished uncle of Gillian. He is also survived by his loving fiance April Michelle Leveque and her daughter Ainsleigh. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road Massapequa Park Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10am St. Rose of Lima R. C. Church Massapequa. Entombment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2019