CANNON - Michael J. 57 on July 18, 2020 of Massapequa, NY. Beloved hushand of Kara for 26 years. Devoted Dad of Michael A. and Madeleine. Loving son of Michael and Joan. Dear brother of Jeannie Dunau (Fred) and Christopher (Christine). Michael will be deeply missed by his many loving family members and friends. Reposing Tuesday 2-5pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford, NY (2 traffic lights east of RT. 135) Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:45am at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com