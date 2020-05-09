|
|
DALY - Michael J., Jr. of Patchogue passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 92 from complications of the Coronavirus. Michael was born in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. on September 9, 1927 to Michael Daly and Anna Fox Daly. A dedicated and lifelong teacher and educator, his most recent assignment was that of Professor in the Humanities Department of Indian River Community College in Florida (Psychology, Education, Guidance, and Computer Science at the technical specialty level). Mr. Daly served as Principal of St. Joseph's School, Lake Ronkon-koma, N.Y. (1985 88). He had been teacher, counselor, Assistant Principal and Principal at Dawnwood J.H.S during the years 1961 -83 as well as Assistant Principal at Centereach High ('83). Prior to his service with Middle Country School District he worked as a teacher for the City of New York. Throughout his career Michael served each of these communities with distinction and pride. He loved working with students, his fellow teachers and the community to advance each generation of students for the betterment of society. Michael graduated from For-dham College and Fordham University with a BA in History and an MS in Psychology, Test and Measurements and Child Guidance. He served with the 40th Infantry Division in Korea and was a recipient of the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), the Korean Service Medal with one bronze star, the Combat Infantry Badge, the United Nations Medal, NY Conspicuous Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Third Order of Saint Francis, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was a Eucharistic Minister with the Catholic Church in N.Y. and Florida. Children of his marriage to Joan Catherine Humphries include Louise Teese of St James; Michael Joseph III (Lan Zhang) of Ft Lee, N.J.; Philip (Christina) of Pt Jefferson Station; Richard (Susan) of Lake Forest, IL; Dennis (Coleen) of Hauppauge; and David (Kathy) of Oviedo, Florida; grandfather to 10; great grandfather to 8. Dear brother to the late Joseph M., John K. and Margaret Anne (Riegler). A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow. If you wish to be notified of the event, please contact a member of the family.
Published in Newsday from May 9 to May 10, 2020