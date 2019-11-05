|
HENCHY - Michael J., Sr. on November 4, 2019 of Pt. Washington, NY. Beloved husband of Sheila. Loving father of Michael J. Henchy, Jr. (Ashleigh McCabe) and step- father of Michael Scimone (Caroline). Cherished grandfather of Colin, Moira and Ian. Devoted brother of Dennis, Ginny, Kevin Henchy, Patti Columbia, the late Mary Heinimann and brother-in-law of Thomas. Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 10am at St. Anne RC Church in Garden City. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY.
