Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Henchy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Henchy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Henchy Notice
HENCHY - Michael J., Sr. on November 4, 2019 of Pt. Washington, NY. Beloved husband of Sheila. Loving father of Michael J. Henchy, Jr. (Ashleigh McCabe) and step- father of Michael Scimone (Caroline). Cherished grandfather of Colin, Moira and Ian. Devoted brother of Dennis, Ginny, Kevin Henchy, Patti Columbia, the late Mary Heinimann and brother-in-law of Thomas. Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 10am at St. Anne RC Church in Garden City. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -