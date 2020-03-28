Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael LYNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. LYNCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. LYNCH Notice
LYNCH - Michael Joseph passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 91. He grew up in Manhattan which is where he met his bride to be. On February 14th, 1953 he married his loving 'bride', Catherine Mary Lynch. They enjoyed sixty-six years side by side. Together they raised six children Christopher (Doreen), Gregory (Joan), Gerard (Marcella), Michael (Mary), Ellen Harchut (Tom) and Mary Samuel (Vinny). His fifteen grandchildren were the light of his life. Michael served his country during the Korean War. After the war, Michael had a successful career in the finance industry which spanned over 40 years. They settled in Massapequa in 1957. The importance of family was a value that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Always with a smile and a hearty laugh, it earned him the nickname "Easy Going Mike". He was admired and loved by all who met him. He would truly be missed but never forgotten. Family has plans for a Mass at St Rose of Lima in Massapequa on June 6th and a celebration of his Life to follow after. Funeral arrangements entr-usted to The Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -