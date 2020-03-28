|
|
LYNCH - Michael Joseph passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 91. He grew up in Manhattan which is where he met his bride to be. On February 14th, 1953 he married his loving 'bride', Catherine Mary Lynch. They enjoyed sixty-six years side by side. Together they raised six children Christopher (Doreen), Gregory (Joan), Gerard (Marcella), Michael (Mary), Ellen Harchut (Tom) and Mary Samuel (Vinny). His fifteen grandchildren were the light of his life. Michael served his country during the Korean War. After the war, Michael had a successful career in the finance industry which spanned over 40 years. They settled in Massapequa in 1957. The importance of family was a value that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Always with a smile and a hearty laugh, it earned him the nickname "Easy Going Mike". He was admired and loved by all who met him. He would truly be missed but never forgotten. Family has plans for a Mass at St Rose of Lima in Massapequa on June 6th and a celebration of his Life to follow after. Funeral arrangements entr-usted to The Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020