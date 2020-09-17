1/
Michael J. Miller
MILLER - Michael, J., passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at age 58, of heart complications. Michael was born to Walter H. and Mary Ann on March 3, 1962 and grew up in Point Lookout and Garden City. He then found his way out to Minnesota where he lived life one day at a time. He will be missed. Survived by his mom, Mary Ann, his brothers and sisters; Mary Kathleen, Matthew, Timothy, Patrick, Kerry, Kelly, Cullen and Sean and 8 nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions related to Covid-19 services will be held privately.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 17, 2020.
