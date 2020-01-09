Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Schnitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Schnitzer

Add a Memory
Michael J. Schnitzer Notice
SCHNITZER - Michael J. on January 6, 2020 of Rockville Centre, N.Y. Husband of Barbara. Loving father of Michael (Keri), Christina (Phil) Clarke, Adrian (Gemma) and the late Jacqueline. Devoted brother of Billy, Ellen, Mary, Jimmy, Eric and Linda. Beloved grandfather of Thomas, Jamie and Isla. Reposing Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Ave., Friday 4-8pm. Prayer service 11am Saturday at Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 9/11 Memorial Fund. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Macken Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Macken Mortuary
Download Now