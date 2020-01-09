|
SCHNITZER - Michael J. on January 6, 2020 of Rockville Centre, N.Y. Husband of Barbara. Loving father of Michael (Keri), Christina (Phil) Clarke, Adrian (Gemma) and the late Jacqueline. Devoted brother of Billy, Ellen, Mary, Jimmy, Eric and Linda. Beloved grandfather of Thomas, Jamie and Isla. Reposing Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Ave., Friday 4-8pm. Prayer service 11am Saturday at Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 9/11 Memorial Fund. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020