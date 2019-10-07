Home

C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William The Abbot Church
2000 Jackson Ave
Seaford, NY
DE ROSA - Michael John "Red" of Seaford, NY formerly of Ozone Park, Queens, on October 2, 2019. Proud U.S. Navy Veteran and served in the South Pacific 1944-46 on LST478. Beloved husband of Grace (Natuzzi) De Rosa. Cherished father of Rosemary (Ron) Simon and Richard (Maryanne) De Rosa. Loving grandfather of Kristin (Kyle Hartung) Russo, Diana (Willie) Notar, Richard De Rosa, and Michael De Rosa. Caring great grandfather of Rowan Russo-Hartung and Hazel Russo-Hartung. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, October 8 from 2-6pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. William The Abbot Church, 2000 Jackson Ave, Seaford, NY. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
