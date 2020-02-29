Newsday Notices
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 360-0555

Michael Joseph Di Salvo

DI SALVO - Michael Joseph, of Commack, passed away February 26, 2020. Veteran of WWII and the Korean War. Michael was an Off-Broadway actor, as well as a long time actor in Long Island theaters. He was a manager of Social Security for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife Dianne, of 54 years. Loving father of Kerry (Chris) Ryan and Michael (Sherine) Di Salvo. Cherished grandfather of 5. Visitation Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 6:00pm- 8:00pm, at Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Avenue, Smithtown. Mass of Christian Burial 9:45am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Patrick's R.C. Church Smith-town. Burial to follow Calverton National Cemetery. www.fivesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020
