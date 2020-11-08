MC DONALD - Michael K., of Northport, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. Mike dedicated his life to his family and to helping others battling addiction and mental illness. He helped so many during the darkest moments of their lives and gave them hope to find a path to recovery. Mike's joy came from spending time with his family and regaling everyone with his famous stories. Beloved husband of Eileen (Burke) McDonald. Loving father of Patricia (Dennis) Pagoaga, Timothy (Kate) McDonald, Kevin (Kim Krause) McDonald, Colleen (Erik) Badia. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Caroline, Max, Shae, Cooper, Henry and Charlotte. Dear brother of Peter, Tom, Dennis, David and Katy O'Toole. Mike was predeceased by his parents, brother William, and sister Patricia. In lieu of flowers or donations the family requests that you honor Mike's legacy by reaching out to someone who may need your help, or just to let them know you care about them. To leave a note for the family please visit nolanfh.com
