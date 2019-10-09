Home

Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C.
Garden City, NY
Burial
Following Services
Killanny
Michael L. Butler Notice
BUTLER - Michael L. of Garden City, NY, formerly of Killanny, County Louth, Ireland, on October 6, 2019. President, Butler Incorporated, Richmond Hill, NY. Beloved husband of Moira. Devoted father to Patrick, Brian, Michael (Monica), and Kenneth (Jackie). Loving grandfather to Brittney, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Caroline, Jack, and Chloe. Sadly, missed by siblings Teresa, Bridgie, Larry, William, and Johnny. Reposing at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY on Friday October 11, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's R.C. Garden City, NY on Saturday, October 12th at 9:30 am. Burial to follow in Killanny, Co. Louth, Ireland.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2019
