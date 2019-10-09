|
BUTLER - Michael L. of Garden City, NY, formerly of Killanny, County Louth, Ireland, on October 6, 2019. President, Butler Incorporated, Richmond Hill, NY. Beloved husband of Moira. Devoted father to Patrick, Brian, Michael (Monica), and Kenneth (Jackie). Loving grandfather to Brittney, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Caroline, Jack, and Chloe. Sadly, missed by siblings Teresa, Bridgie, Larry, William, and Johnny. Reposing at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY on Friday October 11, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's R.C. Garden City, NY on Saturday, October 12th at 9:30 am. Burial to follow in Killanny, Co. Louth, Ireland.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2019