|
|
HOWLIN - Michael Leslie of Hackettstown, NJ (formerly of New Hyde Park, NY). Loving father of Daniel, Emma and Dylan. Dear brother of M. Joseph II (Mary), Timothy (Elena), Kathleen Leonardi (Greg), Susan Downey (Wil-liam), and the late Daniel James. Devoted son of Patricia and the late Martin. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd (Rt. 111) Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday 3 PM. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church Smithtown, NY. Interment following Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7 - 9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020