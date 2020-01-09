Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Smithtown, NY
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Howlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Leslie Howlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Leslie Howlin Notice
HOWLIN - Michael Leslie of Hackettstown, NJ (formerly of New Hyde Park, NY). Loving father of Daniel, Emma and Dylan. Dear brother of M. Joseph II (Mary), Timothy (Elena), Kathleen Leonardi (Greg), Susan Downey (Wil-liam), and the late Daniel James. Devoted son of Patricia and the late Martin. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd (Rt. 111) Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday 3 PM. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church Smithtown, NY. Interment following Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7 - 9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
Download Now