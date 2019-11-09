Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center
132 Ronkonkoma Ave.
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center
132 Ronkonkoma Ave.
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
8:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center
132 Ronkonkoma Ave.
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church
Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
LOUGHLIN - Michael Joseph of The Village of Lake Grove, NY on November 7, 2019 in his 83rd year. Survived by his loving wife Bernadette. Beloved Father of Gavin (Liana), Stepfather of Deborah Weller and Laura Chaloupecky (Robert). Adored Brother of Mary Loughlin, John (the late Jeanne), Richard (Susan), Peter (Paula), Christina Delova (Louis), Martin (Cookie), Jane Frances Durnin (the late Niles), Vincent, William (Cecelia) and the late James (the late Mabel). Cherished Grandfather of Sadie, Scarlett, Sawyer, Skylar, Kristen, Joseph, Colin, Daniel, and Kevin. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 8PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:45AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Ronkonkoma, NY. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 9, 2019
