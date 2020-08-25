1/
Michael M. McCabe
MCCABE- Michael M., of West Islip, LI on August 23, 2020. Beloved father of Kerri (Jeffrey) Flandina, Kathleen (Shawn) Magistro, and John McCabe. Devoted grandfather of Michael Flandina. Cherished brother of Eileen (Walter) Murphy and Diane (Joseph) Sixsmith. Also loved and missed by Debra McCabe. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile West of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 10:15 AM at Ss. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, Deer Park, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Wednesday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
AUG
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
AUG
28
Service
10:15 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church
