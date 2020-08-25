MCCABE- Michael M., of West Islip, LI on August 23, 2020. Beloved father of Kerri (Jeffrey) Flandina, Kathleen (Shawn) Magistro, and John McCabe. Devoted grandfather of Michael Flandina. Cherished brother of Eileen (Walter) Murphy and Diane (Joseph) Sixsmith. Also loved and missed by Debra McCabe. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile West of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 10:15 AM at Ss. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, Deer Park, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Wednesday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com