MACCHIARELLA - Michael J. passed away at age 95 on April 7th from congestive heart failure at home surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Cold Spring Harbor to immigrant parents, Vincenzo & Immaculata Macchiarella. He was predeceased by his three sisters Anne Bifulco, Connie Terracciano and Louise Martens. Michael is survived by his wife Lillian of 72 years, his beloved daughter Terry Boccard, son-in-law Robert and loving granddaughter Victoria. Mike was a World War II American hero. He fought with the 749th Tank Battalion in combat for 311 days and was a recipient of three Bronze Stars. He was honored at the Columbus Day Parade by the Sons of Italy. He lived in Huntington his entire life and was part owner of 3D TV & Appliance Store for over 40 years. Mike was an avid photographer and one of the founders of the Huntington Camera Club. He loved teaching people and would travel anywhere for the perfect shot. Mike would be at every veteran event at Town Hall where he was their official photographer, he never missed a ceremony. Mike was a beautiful person and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when we can all be together to celebrate his life.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020